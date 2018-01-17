from the this-article-is-rated-pg-13 dept.
The fine bastards at Cambridge bring us this bit o fucking science:
As dishonesty and profanity are both considered deviant they are often viewed as evidence of low moral standards. On the other hand, profanity can be positively associated with honesty. It is often used to express unfiltered feelings and sincerity. The researchers cite the example of President-elect Donald Trump who used swear words in some of his speeches while campaigning in last year's US election and was considered, by some, to be more genuine than his rivals.
Dr David Stillwell, a lecturer in Big Data Analytics at the University of Cambridge, and a co-author on the paper, says: "The relationship between profanity and dishonesty is a tricky one. Swearing is often inappropriate but it can also be evidence that someone is telling you their honest opinion. Just as they aren't filtering their language to be more palatable, they're also not filtering their views. "
The international team of researchers set out to gauge people's views about this sort of language in a series of questionnaires which included interactions with social media users.
In the first questionnaire 276 participants were asked to list their most commonly used and favourite swear words. They were also asked to rate their reasons for using these words and then took part in a lie test to determine whether they were being truthful or simply responding in the way they thought was socially acceptable. Those who wrote down a higher number of curse words were less likely to be lying.
Guess that makes me the most honest motherfucker on the site, eh?
I swear I'm on-topic (Score:2)
Guess that improves career perspective for... (Score:2)
... tourette suffering con-men?
What's my favorite word? (Score:0)
Why they gotta say it like Short?
More directly on topic, I'm not surprised. Politeness and honesty are diametrically opposed, that's the point. Politeness is a relic of an era of kings and lords, where life was of so little value that you presented your neck upon meeting social superiors just in case they wanted your head...
