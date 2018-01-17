from the they-should-swear-more dept.
Anita Makri argues that the form of science communicated in popular media leaves the public vulnerable to false certainty.
What is truth? How do we find it and does it still carry weight in public debate? Given recent political events, these are important and urgent questions. But of the two industries I work in that are concerned with truth — science and journalism — only the latter has seriously engaged and looked for answers. Scientists need to catch up, or they risk further marginalization in a society that is increasingly weighing evidence and making decisions without them.
[...] What's overlooked by many is how science is losing its relevance as a source of truth. To reclaim this relevance, scientists, communicators, institutions and funders must work to change the way that socially relevant science is presented to the public. This is not about better media training for researchers. It demands a rethink about the kind of science that we want to communicate to broader society. This message may sound familiar but the new focus on post-truth shows there is now a tangible danger that must be addressed.
[...] If the public is better equipped to navigate this science, it would restore trust and improve understanding of different verdicts, and perhaps help people to see through some of the fake news that circulates on scientific matters.
http://www.nature.com/news/give-the-public-the-tools-to-trust-scientists-1.21307
What do you think, will the general public trust these tools, if available ?
You can't fix stupid. (Score:0)
I was once told that the difference between uneducated and stupid is that you can't fix stupid.
Some people have such conviction that they will not listen to reasoning. The only way I've seen this change is if they are personally affected, meaning for example that those who don't believe that the climate is warming and that it is bad if that happens won't be convinced until their house is swallowed by the sea or they die from a drought.
Reply to This
Really? (Score:2)
Most people can't understand what "choose a strong password" means even when you put the definition right in front of them and this person wants to give them tools to "better...navigate this science"? It's a nice dream but I can't see the majority of the public ever actually using any tools to understand science.
Reply to This
Confused (Score:2)
The author's main example was changes in dietary beliefs, where the real thing thats changing is the heavily advertised and propagandized beliefs used to be strictly funded by megacorps/agribusiness and only recently has anything actually scientific accidentally resulted from the open internet etc.
Its like economics where you get funding from someone with a political axe to grind then the retcon to create some believable PR begins, and oddly enough the research shows the conclusion that was predetermined and paid for.
The story also can't seem to decide if "truth" means scientific truth or progressive talking points.
This is not about manipulating or persuading the public to accept decisions
Well, what is a journalist or PR person hired to do then? I mean that's exactly what they're paid to do so ... Almost 100% of journalists are basically freelance PR hacks from the DNC as they admit themselves.
If not communicated carefully, the idea that scientists sometimes 'don't know' can open the door to those who want to contest evidence.
Oh noes! Wait I'm not seeing a problem there. Is your goal truthier truth or stronger censorship against badthink?
socially relevant science
aka propaganda / PR. Just because the TV commercial has the authoritative looking guy in a lab coat doesn't mean any of its true.
Closer links between educators, communicators and scientists can also strengthen how socially relevant science is represented in articles and curricula
Tighten cathedral control to eliminate badthink about progressive talking points. The one true fire and brimstone sermon not the truth.
For example, science academies could offer more grants to support more-sophisticated journalism.
See I'm not just reflexively disagreeing with everything the article states. We have websites like astrobites, that just needs more coverage or more oompf to get more eyeballs. Of course its the current year, maybe everyone who cares already reads astrobites, much like everyone who gives a F about american football pretty much gets their fill of coverage. We don't need a gatekeeper or travel guide we have google.
shows that science matters
An open minded heretical thought experiment is what if it doesn't, not to everyone? I mean sports matter, but not to everyone. Politics matter, not to everyone. How about history or literature or classical music or philosophy, they all matter, but not to everyone. Transistor bias circuitry in various amplifier modes matter, but not to everyone. The resonant frequency of surface mount bypass capacitors is important, but not to everyone. I mean most people have little to zero input on the political system so what they think as subjects of the realm really doesn't matter. Some of the hidden wisdom of talking about how many angels dance on the head of a pin is something being interesting or a tolerable debating exercise does not necessarily imply it matters. I know a lot about the glacial geology of where I live and some awesome hiking trails to see it, but none of that matters to everyone or darn near anyone in fact. And thats not a problem.
In this way the article is scattered, jumping around. Do you want better progressive orthodoxy? Or just better PR? Or the actual scientific truth? Does it matter if the savages are educated correctly if they have no power? Or are you working against badthink? Oh wait you just shifted gears from talking about truth to talking about stuff that matters as if they're the same.
As an article, its just... I donno. How can it be so long with so many different unconnected ideas yet say so little? I mean I apologize if OP wrote it, but its just not even freshman college writing material.
Reply to This
Education education education (Score:0)
Surprisingly how dimwitted and stupid most americans are today and that is evident by the impending coronation of donald duck for our leader.
Fucking pathetic.
Reply to This