from the monkey-business dept.
Settling a persistent scientific controversy, a long-awaited report shows that restricting calories does indeed help rhesus monkeys live longer, healthier lives.
...
First, the animals in the two studies had their diets restricted at different ages. Comparative analysis reveals that eating less is beneficial in adult and older primates but is not beneficial for younger animals. This is a major departure from prior studies in rodents, where starting at an earlier age is better in achieving the benefits of a low-calorie diet.
Second, in the old-onset group of monkeys at NIA, the control monkeys ate less than the Wisconsin control group. This lower food intake was associated with improved survival compared to the Wisconsin controls. The previously reported lack of difference in survival between control and restricted groups for older-onset monkeys within NIA emerges as beneficial differences when compared to the UW-Madison data. In this way, it seems that small differences in food intake in primates could meaningfully affect aging and health.
Third, diet composition was substantially different between studies. The NIA monkeys ate naturally sourced foods and the UW-Madison monkeys, part of the colony at the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center, ate processed food with higher sugar content. The UW-Madison control animals were fatter than the control monkeys at NIA, indicating that at nonrestricted levels of food intake, what is eaten can make a big difference for fat mass and body composition.
The study says nothing about whether the monkeys lived happier lives.
What about Mentally Healthy lives? (Score:0)
Unless you can manufacture pleasure in foregoing life's pleasures, you're in for a long, healthy, and incredibly unsatisfying life.
"Wine is constant proof that God loves us and loves to see us happy."
—Benjamin Franklin
If I had to give up indulging in alcohol, then I'd probably just leap from a building and be done with this whole patently useless experiment we call "life".
Reply to This
Eating your way to happiness (Score:1, Interesting)
I enjoy eating, too much so. However, one thing I've noticed is that over eating does not make me happier. Eating something tasty is one of the most ephemeral joys we can have, it over so soon that I seriously doubt the defense of "I'd rather die happy than live longer in austerity". It is the same defense used over and over, but statistically people who get their lives together are the ones that suddenly find happiness.
Don't overeat. Don't abuse drugs, Do get exercise. Those three things are what maintain the highest level of "happy" for me, because overeating makes me feel worse for at least 24hrs. Drinking too much depresses my body functions and makes me get sick more easily. Exercise combats both of those.
The fat monkeys probably enjoy their meal times more, but the ones with a good diet undoubtedly enjoy their daily lives more.
To each their own, and while I may preach moderation it is still a struggle and a lesson I've learned through my own mistakes. As for the article, I also anecdotally agree with the natural foods conclusion. If I cook for myself and keep a high amount of vegetables with a low amount of sugar, well I feel a lot better!
Reply to This