from the see-right-through-it dept.
Fire the beam weapons! A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison over his dream of a novel "weapon of mass destruction":
A 52-year-old industrial mechanic who was the first person in the U.S. convicted of trying to produce a weapon of mass destruction under a 2004 law intended to stop terrorists from using radiation-dispersing "dirty bombs" was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.
Glendon Scott Crawford, of Galway in upstate New York, planned to kill Muslims because of their religion as well as other people whose political and social beliefs he disagreed with, U.S. Attorney Richard Hartunian said. "This is a classic case of domestic terrorism," Hartunian said after Crawford's sentencing by U.S. District Judge Gary L. Sharpe.
Investigators began tracking Crawford in 2012 after he approached two local Jewish groups with his idea for how they could defeat their enemies using a mobile X-ray weapon. Prosecutors said Crawford also sought support for the device in 2013 from a Ku Klux Klan grand wizard in North Carolina who was an FBI informant.
Also at NBC New York. Here's a story about Glendon Crawford and his friend Eric Feight being charged back in 2013.
The moral of this story? Trust no one and do it yourself.
Inventive (Score:2)
It's an inventive idea, and probably completely untraceable. As long as you don't run your mouth off, you'd be months and miles away before the target actually dies.
Wouldn't it be poetic if somebody built one and pointed it at the guys in the z-backscatter vans?
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Wizards.. (Score:2)
Wizards are just FBI spies? Okay then. Also, anyone else laugh when the Judge cuts off Crawford's rant and says “You are bizarre.” The guy does seem a bit crazy and he didn't actually build an X-Ray weapon.
SN won't survive on lurkers alone. Write comments.
Reply to This
Different Moral (Score:2)
Alternative moral of the story: Don't make plans to kill people.
"Don't blame the log for the fire." --Andrew Ratshin
Reply to This
weird aspects (Score:3, Interesting)
There are weird aspects to this case. Some of the write up implies he's being punished for a thought crime, others that he built a timer. The FBI is famous for entraping mentally ill people so I hope this dude isn't like playing with playdough and next thing you know some anti-terror careers are being made because his playdough was in the shape of a gun or in this case in the shape of an xray tube.
Building a battery powered portable xray machine is difficult but obviously technically possible because they're COTS. They're used for nondestructive testing NDT of weird structural welds like nuke power plant or some bridge someplace. I donno if the battery would run long enough to actually kill someone. It takes a surprising amount of diagnostic xray to kill someone as you'd likely expect. I suppose the "hack" would be simply bolting on a larger battery that would run long enough.
I have no idea why someone would build a portable xray source when it sounds a lot easier to illegally buy one or steal one from a welding specialty shop. They are not cheap which is probably a part of the issue.
Possibly the dude is getting busted for weaponizing a portable NDT xray source, you know, using scary black rifle parts to aim it, he used a barrel shorter than 16 inches, maybe it has a bayonet lug, etc.
Reply to This
Wasa he a real threat? (Score:3, Interesting)
The only problem I have here is that this guy just sounds like a kook, and not necessarily someone who could have pulled off his plans.
If I run around saying I'm going to build an army of sentient, artificially-intelligent drones armed with phasers (yes, the Star Trek variety which fire faster-than-light energy beams) and powered by zero-point quantum-fluctuation energy with antigravity propulsion systems to seek out and wipe out people I don't like, is that really enough to toss me in prison for 30 years? Clearly, neither I nor anyone else on this planet actually has this ability with present technology; it's purely sci-fi and quite possibly physically impossible in this universe.
Did this guy actually build anything at all? Did he have the reasonable ability to? Or was he just making up wild stuff? Because if he didn't actually present a clear and present threat, then this really amounts to "thoughtcrime".
Reply to This
No, the moral of the story is... (Score:0)
The moral of this story? Trust no one and do it yourself.
Only if you are completely devoid of a moral compass, or basic humanity.
The moral of the story is not "do it yourself" (subtext: "don't get caught"), the moral of the story is don't seek to create a weapon of mass destruction and murder countless numbers of your fellow humans. Or else.
Reply to This