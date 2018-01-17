Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Tesla to Expand Gigafactory Production

posted by cmn32480 on Wednesday January 18, @10:57PM   Printer-friendly
from the made-in-America dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

The Tesla-Panasonic Gigafactory east of Sparks will make more than batteries.

In his State of the State address Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval said the factory will produce electric motors and gear boxes for Tesla's Model 3 vehicles.

Sandoval said the addition will mean another $350 million investment by Tesla and 550 new skilled jobs, in addition to the approximately 1,000 full-time workers already at the factory.

"Tonight I am pleased to announce that Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing the electric motors and gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory," Sandoval said.

Original Submission


«  Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Mobile X-Ray Weapon
Tesla to Expand Gigafactory Production | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.