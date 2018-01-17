17/01/18/191211 story
from the made-in-America dept.
The Tesla-Panasonic Gigafactory east of Sparks will make more than batteries.
In his State of the State address Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval said the factory will produce electric motors and gear boxes for Tesla's Model 3 vehicles.
Sandoval said the addition will mean another $350 million investment by Tesla and 550 new skilled jobs, in addition to the approximately 1,000 full-time workers already at the factory.
"Tonight I am pleased to announce that Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing the electric motors and gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory," Sandoval said.
