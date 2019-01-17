from the tree-huggers-may-be-surprised dept.
AlterNet reports
It's a basic question faced by millions of shoppers every day: paper or plastic? Making the best choice for the environment, however, is less simple.
Last November, Californians approved Proposition 67, which upheld a 2014 ban on the issuing of single-use plastic bags in grocery and drug stores. As a result, shops were able to continue charging customers around a dime for reusable plastic or paper bags. The ban seems effective because it should lead to a reduction in plastic waste. More importantly, the extra charge aims to incentivize people to bring their own reusable bags to the store. But let's face it, many shoppers still forget, which brings us back to that darn choice we often have to make at the checkout line.
So, which option is better?
[...]The U.K. Environment Agency, a governmental research group, conducted a similar inquiry around the same time period. Its report[PDF] was a life cycle assessment comparing the environmental impacts of a variety of grocery bags. From extensive research, some of the study's key findings concluded that:
- Single-use plastic bags outperformed all alternatives, even reusable ones, on environmental performance.
- Plastic bags have a much lower global warming potential.
- The environmental impact of all types of bag is dominated by the resource use and production stages. Transport, secondary packaging, and end-of-life management generally have minimal influence on their performance.
- Whatever type of bag is used, the key to reducing the impacts is to reuse it as many times as possible.
The ecological break-even point with a cloth grocery bag comes on its 131st use.
torturing the bags (Score:2)
It's easier for heavy and edged grocery items to poke a hole in the plastic bags, even if you double bag.
I'll never run out of bags. (Score:2)
I have a metric ass load of saved bags, you could say I have a virtual library of Congress of the damn things. I just stuff a few in my pocket every time I go to the store and more often than not, I end up giving one or two to someone in line at the checkout. Whoever has to clean out my house when I die is going to thank me or curse me for the cabinet full of the damn things. ;-)
Would have liked to have been the marketing genius (Score:2)
The whole thing about reusable bags being all green and good for the environment is just a marketing gimmick to sell bags... That you will promptly forget about and never use. Or use a few times until they get nasty and you can't really wash them (perhaps some do wash).
And getting a law passed to make it illegal to use any other product? That is the ultimate marketing jackpot.
