from the don't-let-the-door-hit-ya dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
For the past couple of years, browser makers have raced to migrate from SHA-1 to SHA-2 as researchers have intensified warnings about collision attacks moving from theoretical to practical. In just weeks, a transition deadline set by Google, Mozilla and Microsoft for the deprecation of SHA-1 is up.
Starting on Jan. 24, Mozilla's Firefox browser will be the first major browser to display a warning to its users who run into a site that doesn't support TLS certificates signed by the SHA-2 hashing algorithm. The move protects users from collision attacks, where two or more inputs generate the same hash value.
In 2012, Bruce Schneier projected a collision attack SHA-1 would cost $700,000 to perform by 2015 and $143,000 by 2018. In 2015, researchers said tweaks to existing attacks and new understanding of the algorithm could accelerate attacks and make a full-on collision attack feasible for somewhere between $75,000 to $125,000.
Experts warn the move [to] SHA-2 comes with a wide range of side effects; from unsupported applications, new hardware headaches tied to misconfigured equipment and cases of crippled credit card processing gear unable to communicate with backend servers. They say the entire process has been confusing and unwieldy to businesses dependent on a growing number of digital certificates used for not only their websites, but data centers, cloud services, and mobile apps.
[Continues...]
"SHA-1 deprecation in the context of the browser has been an unmitigated success. But it's just the tip of the SHA-2 migration iceberg. Most people are not seeing the whole problem," said Kevin Bocek, VP of security strategy and threat intelligence for Venafi, "SHA-1 isn't just a problem to solve by February, there are thousands more private certificates that will also need migrating."
Nevertheless, it's browsers that have been at the front lines of the SHA-1 to SHA-2 migration. And starting next month, public websites not supporting SHA-2 will generate various versions of ominous warnings cautioning users the site they are visiting is insecure.
[...] "The biggest excuse among web server operators was the need to support Internet Explorer on Windows XP (pre-SP3), which does not support SHA-2. However, websites with this requirement (including www.mozilla.org) have developed techniques that allow them to serve SHA-2 certificate to modern browsers while still providing a SHA-1 certificate to IE/XP clients," said J.C. Jones, cryptographic engineering manager at Mozilla.
Workarounds work for browsers, but different SHA-2 transition challenges persist within the mobile app space.
When a browser rejects a SHA-1 certificate, the warning message is easy to spot. That's not the case with apps. While Google's Android and Apple's iOS operating systems have supported SHA-2 for more than a year, most apps still do not.
[...] SHA-1 used by apps is a far cry from no protection. But still, the absence of SHA-2 introduces risk that someone could mint a forged SHA-1 certificate to connect with an app using a SHA-1 certificate. An attacker spoofing the DNS of a public Wi-Fi connection could launch a man-in-the-middle attack, and unlike with a browser, the use of untrusted TLS certificates would go unnoticed, Bocek said.
[...] "If your app relies on SHA-1 based certificate verification, then people may encounter broken experiences in your app if you fail to update it," said Adam Gross, a production engineer at Facebook.
Enterprises are also not under the same immediate pressure to update their internal PKI used for internal hardware, software and cloud applications. But security experts warn that doesn't make them immune to major certificate headaches. One of those hassles is the fact the number of certificates has ballooned to an average of more than 10,000 per company, which makes the switch from SHA-1 to SHA-2 a logistical nightmare, according to Venafi.
-- submitted from IRC
app app app app (Score:0)
broken experiences in your app if you fail to update it," said Adam Gross, a production engineer at Facebook.
Fuck you in the app, Facebook.
Reply to This