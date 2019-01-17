"SHA-1 deprecation in the context of the browser has been an unmitigated success. But it's just the tip of the SHA-2 migration iceberg. Most people are not seeing the whole problem," said Kevin Bocek, VP of security strategy and threat intelligence for Venafi, "SHA-1 isn't just a problem to solve by February, there are thousands more private certificates that will also need migrating."

Nevertheless, it's browsers that have been at the front lines of the SHA-1 to SHA-2 migration. And starting next month, public websites not supporting SHA-2 will generate various versions of ominous warnings cautioning users the site they are visiting is insecure.

[...] "The biggest excuse among web server operators was the need to support Internet Explorer on Windows XP (pre-SP3), which does not support SHA-2. However, websites with this requirement (including www.mozilla.org) have developed techniques that allow them to serve SHA-2 certificate to modern browsers while still providing a SHA-1 certificate to IE/XP clients," said J.C. Jones, cryptographic engineering manager at Mozilla.

Workarounds work for browsers, but different SHA-2 transition challenges persist within the mobile app space.

When a browser rejects a SHA-1 certificate, the warning message is easy to spot. That's not the case with apps. While Google's Android and Apple's iOS operating systems have supported SHA-2 for more than a year, most apps still do not.

[...] SHA-1 used by apps is a far cry from no protection. But still, the absence of SHA-2 introduces risk that someone could mint a forged SHA-1 certificate to connect with an app using a SHA-1 certificate. An attacker spoofing the DNS of a public Wi-Fi connection could launch a man-in-the-middle attack, and unlike with a browser, the use of untrusted TLS certificates would go unnoticed, Bocek said.

[...] "If your app relies on SHA-1 based certificate verification, then people may encounter broken experiences in your app if you fail to update it," said Adam Gross, a production engineer at Facebook.

Enterprises are also not under the same immediate pressure to update their internal PKI used for internal hardware, software and cloud applications. But security experts warn that doesn't make them immune to major certificate headaches. One of those hassles is the fact the number of certificates has ballooned to an average of more than 10,000 per company, which makes the switch from SHA-1 to SHA-2 a logistical nightmare, according to Venafi.