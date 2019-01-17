Stories
AntiX 16.1 Linux OS is Based on Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 - Without Systemd

posted by janrinok on Thursday January 19, @06:51PM   Printer-friendly
Besides the fact that antiX 16.1 comes with all 173 bug fixes and security patches implemented by the Debian Project in the new Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 "Jessie" release, but without the systemd init system, the distribution is using the long-term supported Linux 4.4.10 kernel customized with a fbcondecor splash.

Additionally, the new antiX version includes two applications, namely live-usb-maker and live-kernel-updater, which allow users to create a Live USB disk of antiX that you can use to run the operating system without having to install it on your personal computer, and update the kernel without the need to reboot the PC.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/antix-16-1-linux-os-is-based-on-debian-gnu-linux-8-7-jessie-without-systemd-511933.shtml

Original Submission


