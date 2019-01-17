from the original-content-for-the-win dept.
Netflix's foray into original content is paying off:
[Rather] than pay money out to studios for the right to show existing content, it instead ploughed its cash into shows such as Stranger Things, The Crown, Luke Cage and the remake of Gilmore Girls. In 2016, those "Netflix Originals" - already a term you could argue has become synonymous with quality - came thick and fast. The firm said it produced 600 hours of original programming last year - and intends to raise that to about 1,000 hours in 2017. Its budget to achieve that is $6bn - a billion more than last year.
On Wednesday we learned the company has been rewarded handsomely for putting its eggs in the original content basket. After hours trading on Wednesday saw the company's stock rise by as much as 9% on the news it had added 7.05 million new subscribers in the last three months of 2016. That's far greater than the 5.2 million they had anticipated, and left them ending the year with 93.8 million subscribers in total - and an expectation of breaking the symbolic 100 million mark by the end of March. In all, 2016 saw Netflix take in $8.83bn in revenue - with a profit of $186.7m.
Comedian Chris Rock will tape two comedy specials for Netflix for a reported $40 million:
After an eight-year absence, the multiple Emmy-winning comedian has signed a massive pact with Netflix for two stand-up specials, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Sources say Rock has secured a whopping $40 million for the specials, which sets a new high mark for a stand-up comic. The $20 million per special is believed to be more than such A-list comedians as Louis C.K., Jerry Seinfeld and Amy Schumer have commanded. The first Rock show will tape in 2017 and follow a new world tour that is currently being planned. It's unclear when either that first show will air or when the second will tape and be rolled out.
Given Rock's recent Emmy nomination for directing HBO's Schumer special, the deal at Netflix should be considered a big win for the streaming giant, which landed the in-demand comedian's specials following a multiple-network bidding war. The move also is a blow to HBO, where in addition to the Schumer special, Rock has had a 20-year history with the premium cable network that previously aired specials including Bigger & Blacker and Never Scared as well as his talk show The Chris Rock Show.
Chris Rock will join others who have migrated onto the Netflix platform:
Amazon, Hulu and HBO were also bidding for the specials, according to Variety.
Rock joins a string of high-profile comedians who have signed deals for standup specials on Netflix, including Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari and Patton Oswalt, whose special, Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping, won an Emmy for Netflix. In addition to Rock's two specials, the streaming service is also teaming with comedians Joe Rogan, Dana Carvey, Michael Che, Gabriel Iglesias, Reggie Watts, and Colin Quinn (with the latter directed by Jerry Seinfeld). In August, Netflix announced the imminent release of eight new specials, bringing the platform's total to over two dozen for 2016.
Earlier this year, Netflix launched in pretty much every country -- except China. That hasn't changed 10 months later, and it looks like it won't.
The company on Monday told shareholders that it's ditching efforts to bring its popular streaming service to the People's Republic, the world's most populous nation. Instead, it'll sell its shows, like "Narcos" and "Daredevil", to Chinese media companies.
"The regulatory environment for foreign digital content services in China has become challenging," the report read. "We now plan to license content to existing online service providers in China rather than operate our own service in China in the near term."
They didn't develop the right guanxi .
Remember when you could watch Netflix videos without an internet connection? With something called "DVDs"?
Well, now you can again, and you don't even need those circular shiny things. Netflix has finally made movies and TV shows available to download, so you can watch them offline, whenever you want, wherever you are.
In IT Blogwatch, we can't decide what to binge watch first.
So what exactly is going on? Laura Roman has the background:
On Wednesday, Netflix announced and implemented...the ability to download TV and movie titles on mobile devices.
...
At no extra cost...Netflix subscribers will now be able to save select content to their iOS or Android devices, then watch on the go without the need for an internet connection. Say goodbye to...in-flight movies, Netflix is now airplane-mode compatible.