Massive Oracle Critical Patch Update Fixes 270 Vulnerabilities

The Mighty Buzzard informs us of a story:

Oracle has released the first Critical Patch Update scheduled for 2017, and it's massive. It fixes 270 vulnerabilities across multiple products, and over 100 of them are remotely exploitable by unauthenticated attackers.

The entire list of affected products and components is long, and Oracle advises users of all of them to implement the updates as soon as possible.

"The focus has shifted from Database and Java SE to critical business applications, as we predicted within the last 2 years," the ERPScan research team noted.

[...] The number of fixed issues is not the largest an Oracle CPU has ever delivered, but of the last five (since January 2016), four have passed the 240-mark.

Also: Oracle Patches 270 Vulnerabilities in January Update

Original Submission


