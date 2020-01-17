from the is-Howard-Stern-listening-in-on-you? dept.
A recent techdirt article says that
Law Enforcement Has Been Using OnStar, SiriusXM, To Eavesdrop, Track Car Locations For More Than 15 Year
Thomas Fox-Brewster of Forbes is taking a closer look at a decade-plus of in-car surveillance, courtesy of electronics and services manufacturers are installing in as many cars as possible.
Following the news that cops are trying to sweat down an Amazon Echo in hopes of hearing murder-related conversations, it's time to revisit the eavesdropping that's gone on for years prior to today's wealth of in-home recording devices.
One of the more recent examples can be found in a 2014 warrant that allowed New York police to trace a vehicle by demanding the satellite radio and telematics provider SiriusXM provide location information.
In this case, SiriusXM complied by turning on its "stolen vehicle recovery" mode, which allowed law enforcement to track the vehicle for ten days. SiriusXM told Forbes it only does this in response to search warrants and court orders. That may be the case for real-time tracking, but any location information captured and stored by SiriusXM can be had with nothing more than a subpoena, as this info is normally considered a third-party record.
It's not just satellite radio companies allowing cops to engage in surreptitious tracking. OnStar and other in-vehicle services have been used by law enforcement to eavesdrop on personal conversations between drivers and passengers.
In at least two cases, individuals unwittingly had their conversations listened in on by law enforcement. In 2001, OnStar competitor ATX Technologies (which later became part of Agero) was ordered to provide "roving interceptions" of a Mercedes Benz S430V. It initially complied with the order in November of that year to spy on audible communications for 30 days, but when the FBI asked for an extension in December, ATX declined, claiming it was overly burdensome.
The 2001 case didn't end well for law enforcement. It wasn't that the court had an issue with the eavesdropping, but rather that the act of listening in limited the functionality of the in-car tech, which the court found to be overly-burdensome.
[...] Law enforcement may find encryption to be slowing things down in terms of accessing cell phone contents, but everything else -- from in-car electronics to the Internet of Things -- is playing right into their hands.
-- submitted from IRC
Only a tiny bit surprising (Score:3, Interesting)
I'm not surprised about OnStar, but Sirius? I'm surprised their tech allows for transmit, though I probably shouldn't have been. Wonder if this applies if you don't have a subscription, and if you're not currently using it.
I guess this makes a case for the next vehicle being a early 90s truck. I suppose I'll need a garage too. Damnit.
Tracking cars for 15 years eh? (Score:2)
At least it only happens in (somewhat) newer cars. Imagine the scandal if people had been carrying tracking beacons on their very person for decades... [thecipherbrief.com] They'd be up in arms and demanding that heads roll, right?
need up-to-date info for disabling (Score:0)
I'm actually trying to buy a car. It's horrifying.
Everything comes with Bluetooth and cellular. I got one place to ask the service department if there might be a fuse I could just pull, and they said no. Hey, I remember the Jeep Cherokee that was hacked into. No thanks.
Looking at: VW Golf, Subaru WRX, Fiat 500 POP, Fiat 500 L, Toyota Sienna, Kia Soul...
(last time I picked a 2001 VW Passat wagon w/ Torsen differential -- AWD and decent acceleration are preferred)
What should I get? Help!
Big Brother (Score:2)
The nice thing about 1984 (did I really just write that?) is that Big Brother is actually open about what the government is doing. TV screens that broadcast two-way in your house. Giant banners with "Big Brother is watching!" everywhere.
Orwell seemed to think that dystopia would be about government scaring people into submission through surveillance. Alas, he didn't foresee what has actually developed through hidden surveillance, which is far worse, since it seems most of the public simply doesn't care.
I mean (to parrot the standard reply) -- "If you aren't doing anything wrong, why should you care if the police are monitoring where you drive or what you talk about in your car?"
A nice feature of the Amazon Echo (Score:2)
OnStar should copy a feature of the Amazon Echo.
Amazon Echo has a "privacy" button. (eg, Mic or Mute button)
OnStar should have a similar feature.
On the Amazon Echo, pressing this button alerts Amazon that you are about to discuss something especially interesting. OnStar should have this as well.
