17/01/20/0451235 story
posted by charon on Friday January 20, @07:14PM
from the never-tell-anyone-anything dept.
ABC reports about a worrying scam involving phone number porting. The attacker finds the phone number, name, and date of birth, and other easy-to-find information about a first victim and uses that information to port their number to a new service under control of the attacker. This enables them to access the victim's Facebook account, which is used in a social engineering attack against the victim's friends, who become new victims when they hand over their banking details, which are then used to transfer money and make purchases.
This attack obviously works better with the large amount of personal information people are putting on social networks. But how well would this kind of thing work against the average Soylentil?
Don't know if I'm typical (Score:2)
But this wouldn't get very far. They might get my phone number, which is annoying, but it stops there: I have no Facebook account. No social media = small attack surface.
Wouldn't work against this soylentil (Score:2)
First, no FB account. Second, I'm paranoid and don't give out personal info easily. Third, why would I tell a friend any banking information past what bank I use?
Missing info (Score:2)
The headline and summary fail to mention that this happened in Australia, so may or may not be relevant to your own telco.
Also, the fact that the victims were union officials was only relevant in that they worked for the telco in question (though not in any capacity that had anything to do with accounts or line porting), it doesn't actually have anything to do with the union.
Whyy (Score:1)
who become new victims when they hand over their banking details
Why, for the sake of anything would you give your banking details to a friend or family in the first place, much less over the internet or phone?
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
Suspicious much? (Score:2)
a million cuss words (Score:0)
The number can only be ported because of all of the masters of the universe without brains in their heads that will cuss and bitch and yell and cuss and cuss and cuss some more when they can't understand why they need to submit paperwork to port "their" number from their call center.
