ABC reports about a worrying scam involving phone number porting. The attacker finds the phone number, name, and date of birth, and other easy-to-find information about a first victim and uses that information to port their number to a new service under control of the attacker. This enables them to access the victim's Facebook account, which is used in a social engineering attack against the victim's friends, who become new victims when they hand over their banking details, which are then used to transfer money and make purchases.

This attack obviously works better with the large amount of personal information people are putting on social networks. But how well would this kind of thing work against the average Soylentil?