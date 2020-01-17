17/01/20/1251254 story
The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and unlawfully favored Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.
The department in a complaint filed with an administrative judge in Washington said the company was prohibited from engaging in racial discrimination given the hundreds of millions of dollars it receives as a contractor with the federal government.
Either the product is good or it is NOT. (Score:0, Insightful)
That is all that matters.
Anyway, Oracle found that white males were paid a lot of money (why?), so it instead looked for a cheaper alternative: Asian males.
Damned if you do; damned if you don't.
Fuck ALL of you—right up your tight little asses.
Oh, I know this one. (Score:2)
From the article:
Let me guess, H1B's.
Oracle? Doing something Evil? Really? (Score:2)
Isn't it in Oracle's corporate values or motto or something to be evil?
Oh, yeah! Because who else would have even conceived of thinking that APIs could be copyright eligible material.
Suit dropped (Score:2)
I think it's safe to assume this lawsuit will be dropped in the next day or two.
