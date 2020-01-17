Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

U.S. Sues Oracle, Alleges Salary and Hiring Discrimination

posted by CoolHand on Friday January 20, @08:54PM   Printer-friendly
from the uncle-larry-won't-even-feel-it dept.
Techonomics /dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956

The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and unlawfully favored Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.

The department in a complaint filed with an administrative judge in Washington said the company was prohibited from engaging in racial discrimination given the hundreds of millions of dollars it receives as a contractor with the federal government.

Source: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-oracle-usa-labor-idUSKBN1522O6

Original Submission


«  Telco Union Officials Lured Into Identity Fraud Scam
U.S. Sues Oracle, Alleges Salary and Hiring Discrimination | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 9 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • Either the product is good or it is NOT. (Score:0, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 20, @08:58PM (#456701)

    That is all that matters.

    Anyway, Oracle found that white males were paid a lot of money (why?), so it instead looked for a cheaper alternative: Asian males.

    Damned if you do; damned if you don't.

    Fuck ALL of you—right up your tight little asses.

  • Oh, I know this one. (Score:2)

    by LoRdTAW (3755) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 20, @09:05PM (#456704)

    From the article:

    At the same time, according to the complaint, Oracle was far more likely to hire Asian applicants - particularly Indian people - for product development and technical roles than black, white or Hispanic job seekers.

    Let me guess, H1B's.

  • Oracle? Doing something Evil? Really? (Score:2)

    by DannyB (5839) on Friday January 20, @09:24PM (#456714)

    Isn't it in Oracle's corporate values or motto or something to be evil?

    Oh, yeah! Because who else would have even conceived of thinking that APIs could be copyright eligible material.

    • 1 reply beneath your current threshold.

  • Suit dropped (Score:2)

    by Grishnakh (2831) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 20, @10:20PM (#456730)

    I think it's safe to assume this lawsuit will be dropped in the next day or two.

  • 4 replies beneath your current threshold.