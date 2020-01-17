from the geeks-discover-pron dept.
Pornhub is one of the pre-eminent porn sites on the web. Each year Pornhub releases a year in review post with anonymous details about the site's users. More and more Linux users are visiting Pornhub, Linux saw an impressive 14% increase in traffic share in 2016.
[...] While Windows continues to dominate when it comes to which operating system users count on to watch Pornhub (about 80% of desktop users), Mac OS and Linux are on the rise, with Mac OS up 8% in traffic share and Linux up an impressive 14%.
Moving onto mobile. The playing field is pretty even here, with Android and Apple iOS almost at par with one another. Android leading with 3% more users on Pornhub than Apple iOS (47% of Pornhub's mobile users). Android's mobile market share has increase by 5% over the last year.
Look, it wasn't all me. I swear.
Source: http://www.infoworld.com/article/3158159/linux/linux-use-on-pornhub-surged-14-in-2016.html
LOL (Score:2)
I remember when visiting a porn site was almost automatic malware infection. I worked on computers off and on for a few years, and almost everything I saw with infections had a history of porn site visits. "Mrs. Smith, your computer picked this virus up on porn site xxx." "IMPOSSIBLE!! No one in my home looks at porn!" "Oh, alright - then someone outside of your house accessed your computer to visit this porn site." Ehhhh. That was one of the reasons I abandoned Windows. The average Linux user can easily erase all browsing history. Also, few malware writers support Linux.
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
This is meaningful because.... (Score:2)
So either guys who understand privacy and telemetry, or high school dudes who found linux, are using pornhub. Not seeing any significant "I give a shit" hits here
