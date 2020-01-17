Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

Linux Use on Pornhub Surged 14% in 2016

posted by janrinok on Saturday January 21, @01:26AM   Printer-friendly
from the geeks-discover-pron dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Pornhub is one of the pre-eminent porn sites on the web. Each year Pornhub releases a year in review post with anonymous details about the site's users. More and more Linux users are visiting Pornhub, Linux saw an impressive 14% increase in traffic share in 2016.

[...] While Windows continues to dominate when it comes to which operating system users count on to watch Pornhub (about 80% of desktop users), Mac OS and Linux are on the rise, with Mac OS up 8% in traffic share and Linux up an impressive 14%.

Moving onto mobile. The playing field is pretty even here, with Android and Apple iOS almost at par with one another. Android leading with 3% more users on Pornhub than Apple iOS (47% of Pornhub's mobile users). Android's mobile market share has increase by 5% over the last year.

Look, it wasn't all me. I swear.

Source: http://www.infoworld.com/article/3158159/linux/linux-use-on-pornhub-surged-14-in-2016.html

Original Submission


«  Galileo Satellites Experiencing Multiple Clock Failures | Accurate Cross-Browser Fingerprinting is Possible, Researchers Show  »
Linux Use on Pornhub Surged 14% in 2016 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • LOL (Score:2)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday January 21, @02:45AM (#456826) Journal

    I remember when visiting a porn site was almost automatic malware infection. I worked on computers off and on for a few years, and almost everything I saw with infections had a history of porn site visits. "Mrs. Smith, your computer picked this virus up on porn site xxx." "IMPOSSIBLE!! No one in my home looks at porn!" "Oh, alright - then someone outside of your house accessed your computer to visit this porn site." Ehhhh. That was one of the reasons I abandoned Windows. The average Linux user can easily erase all browsing history. Also, few malware writers support Linux.

    --
    Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!

  • This is meaningful because.... (Score:2)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Saturday January 21, @02:46AM (#456827)

    So either guys who understand privacy and telemetry, or high school dudes who found linux, are using pornhub. Not seeing any significant "I give a shit" hits here