Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

2016 is the Hottest Year on Record

posted by charon on Saturday January 21, @05:52AM   Printer-friendly
from the frying-an-egg-on-the-sidewalk dept.
News

DeathMonkey writes:

2016 was the warmest year since humans began keeping records, by a wide margin. Global average temperatures were extremely hot in the first few months of the year, pushed up by a large El Niño event. Global surface temperatures dropped in the second half of 2016, yet still show a continuation of global warming.

This is the third record-breaking year in a row.

butthurt adds:

Berkeley Earth's work has been published in Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1601207) (DX)

Also at NASA (Javascript required) and the Washington Post.

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2


«  Unanimous SCOTUS Ruling: Lower Courts Are Not Easy Enough on Cops | Bacon News: Woman Says Bacon Helped Her Celebrate 109 Years  »
2016 is the Hottest Year on Record | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 12 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.