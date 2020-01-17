17/01/20/2254218 story
posted by charon on Saturday January 21, @05:52AM
from the frying-an-egg-on-the-sidewalk dept.
2016 was the warmest year since humans began keeping records, by a wide margin. Global average temperatures were extremely hot in the first few months of the year, pushed up by a large El Niño event. Global surface temperatures dropped in the second half of 2016, yet still show a continuation of global warming.
This is the third record-breaking year in a row.
Berkeley Earth's work has been published in Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1601207) (DX)
Also at NASA (Javascript required) and the Washington Post.
Coincidence (Score:0)
EVERY year is the hottest year on record, when you're allowed to make any 'adjustments' to the data you want.
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2016/09/will-2016-be-the-hottest-year-on-record.php [powerlineblog.com]
New year, same lie (Score:2)
For the last few years we get this "Hottest year Evar!" headline and it evaporates under scrutiny. Rinse and repeat. Once we see you lying we ain't going to suddenly believe you when you double down, triple down and pinkie swear that THIS time you aren't lying. No, liars lie so there isn't a point in listening once you spot one. Especially in a subject where 1% of 1% of people can actually judge the science, the heuristic of judging the claimant and their allies in cases we CAN form a valid opinion on is the best we can do.
Bottom line guys, when Mann got caught cold cooking his numbers to generate the "Hockey Stick" chart and NOBODY in the Warming Industry moved to throw him under the bus it told me everything I needed to know. Then we got ClimateGate and a constant drip of new liars being exposed.
