Since the year 2011 I maintain the Calendar of ICT Holidays for the members of the Computer Engineers Association of Spain (Asociación de Técnicos de Informática, ATI) and for the professionals of the Information and Communication Technologies in general. The Calendar is published through the Google Calendar application in formats iCal and HTML, which means that is possible to subscribe from every kind of agenda and e-mail applications, and also view the calendar as a web page or insert it in one. The calendar is available in English, Spanish and Galician. The news is that this year the Calendar is doubly updated: in addition of towards the future, also towards the past. Now the Calendar holds also all the editions of the holidays previous to 2011. Now it's not only an announcement of what is to come, but also a register of the past.

English: International ICT Holidays · iCal · HTML

Spanish: Celebraciones TIC Internacionales · iCal · HTML

Galician: Celebracións TIC Internacionais · iCal · HTML

Note: For 2017 three of the holidays aren't still announced and therefore the date could be modified. Subscribing to the Calendar allows to get the updates.

[Editor note: Author is a native Spanish speaker, I left his English as submitted.]