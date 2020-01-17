17/01/20/239236 story
posted by charon on Saturday January 21, @07:23AM
from the never-underestimate-the-power-of-bacon dept.
Bacon News: Woman Says Bacon Helped Her Celebrate 109 Years
A 109-year-old woman from southern Illinois has some advice for living a long life.
"I never smoked a cigarette in my life, I never drank liquor in my life, and I had one husband for 43 years," said Ruth Benjamin. "And I love bacon!
Some of our readers may not know that 'Bacon News' was once a contender here.
