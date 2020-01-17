Stories
Bacon News: Woman Says Bacon Helped Her Celebrate 109 Years

posted by charon on Saturday January 21, @07:23AM   Printer-friendly
from the never-underestimate-the-power-of-bacon dept.
BK writes:

A 109-year-old woman from southern Illinois has some advice for living a long life.

"I never smoked a cigarette in my life, I never drank liquor in my life, and I had one husband for 43 years," said Ruth Benjamin. "And I love bacon!

Some of our readers may not know that 'Bacon News' was once a contender here.

