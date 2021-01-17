Human beings possess an innate fascination with sex, but nothing is more interesting to us than the idea of cosmic copulation. We're intellectually titillated by the idea that what goes up must get off — but how? There's surprisingly little information available on space sex, presumably because, according to NASA, it's never happened before.

Since the first space flight launched in 1961, about 558 people have traveled through space. And it's alleged — but not confirmed — that there has been at least one case of space sex: Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov is rumored to have had an affair with fellow cosmonaut Elena Kondakova during his 437 day stint aboard the Mir space station during the 90s. Also in the 90s, the first married couple — Americans Jan Davis and Mark Lee — embarked on a space mission together. However, the two reportedly worked separate shifts and have refused to answer questions about their relationship while in space.

With no firsthand accounts to turn to, humans are left to ponder: How exactly does sex in space work?