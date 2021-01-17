17/01/21/010209 story
posted by Fnord666 on Saturday January 21, @01:24PM
from the here-we-go dept.
Several news sites are reporting that Donald Trump is looking to elevate Ajit Pai to head up the FCC:
Ajit Pai, a Republican Federal Communications Commission member and foe of net neutrality regulation, will be named to head the agency, according to a person familiar with the transition.
Pai has often dissented as FCC Democrats voted for tighter regulations, including the 2015 open internet, or net neutrality, decision that forbids internet service providers from unfairly blocking or slowing web traffic. The rule opposed by AT&T Inc. and Comcast Corp. is among those likely to be reversed by president Donald Trump's FCC, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.
Additional information at Politico and Reuters.
Sad ... (Score:3, Insightful)
A sad day for consumers.
We the people are fucked.
