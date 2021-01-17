[Note: The story is dated September 2014, but I just stumbled upon it and think the subject matter is interesting enough that others in the community might find it both enlightening and entertaining. Also, the site had been under attack, per conversations with the author; if the link fails, then use this web archive link to 'On Testing'. --martyb]

Bill Sempf posted a humorous take On Testing which started with a tweet:

QA Engineer walks into a bar. Orders a beer. Orders 0 beers. Orders 999999999 beers. Orders a lizard. Orders -1 beers. Orders a sfdeljknesv.

He continues:

This is 'edge case' testing; posting values to a system that really don't belong there. It came to mind because of a problem I had encountered in a system I was working on earlier. [...] As it turns out, there are a lot of people who are all about this. The replies to my tweet over the last 24 hours covered a lot of ground, but by far were those that wanted to push the edge testing to the max - and I love it.

The posting gathers a quite remarkable set of tests submitted in response. The whole story is well worth reading, but among the notables there were:

Ah yes, the Edge Case Saloon. A fine establishment. Orders a gimlet. Orders a gauntlet. Orders the 80s arcade game Gauntlet. Orders 4 beers. Orders 3 friends to come over for some fun. Unhooks the tap and orders a beer. Breaks all the glassware and orders a beer. Sets the bar on fire and orders a beer. Walks into the bar backwards. Runs into the bar. Sits at the bar overnight doing nothing to see what happens. Tries to sell a beer. Quickly orders a second beer before the first is served.

[Continues...]