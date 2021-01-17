from the stop-me-if-you've-heard-this-one dept.
[Note: The story is dated September 2014, but I just stumbled upon it and think the subject matter is interesting enough that others in the community might find it both enlightening and entertaining. Also, the site had been under attack, per conversations with the author; if the link fails, then use this web archive link to 'On Testing'. --martyb]
Bill Sempf posted a humorous take On Testing which started with a tweet:
QA Engineer walks into a bar. Orders a beer. Orders 0 beers. Orders 999999999 beers. Orders a lizard. Orders -1 beers. Orders a sfdeljknesv.
He continues:
This is 'edge case' testing; posting values to a system that really don't belong there. It came to mind because of a problem I had encountered in a system I was working on earlier.
[...] As it turns out, there are a lot of people who are all about this. The replies to my tweet over the last 24 hours covered a lot of ground, but by far were those that wanted to push the edge testing to the max - and I love it.
The posting gathers a quite remarkable set of tests submitted in response. The whole story is well worth reading, but among the notables there were:
Ah yes, the Edge Case Saloon. A fine establishment.
Orders a gimlet. Orders a gauntlet. Orders the 80s arcade game Gauntlet. Orders 4 beers. Orders 3 friends to come over for some fun.
Unhooks the tap and orders a beer. Breaks all the glassware and orders a beer. Sets the bar on fire and orders a beer.
Walks into the bar backwards. Runs into the bar. Sits at the bar overnight doing nothing to see what happens. Tries to sell a beer.
Quickly orders a second beer before the first is served.
[Continues...]
Orders two Orders betwoers asynchronousbeersly. asynchronously.
[...] Drunken, sweating, he wipes the suds from his lips. "I should have automated that."
Automates the ordering of beer. Does a UI test, gets a hangover. Does regression test the next day.
[...] orders 1 ; select * from liquors; — beers.
[...] Qa neglected null test case due to time constraints issued by PM. Qa downsized after poor release they refused to sign off on.
Heartbleed walks into a bar. Says "Give me a beer" but holds up two fingers. The bartender tells his life story.
Heisenbeer
Beer pours out only when you are not there, they keep telling me, but no beer when I pull it.
Ooh this is fun!
My friend wants a beer. He'll pay for it when he gets here. Can I have it now?
Congratulations, you (total stranger) won the free as in beer contest! Here's your coupon, open it and print it out!
Hey everybody in the world, Joe's Bar is having a free beer tasting. Let's all go there right now.
Yes, I'd like two beers, and my change back from this trillion-dollar bill, thank you.
Hey! You don't have any ADA-accessible parking so I can drive home drunk like everyone else!
I brought my own mug. It isn't made of glass, like a Window, nor of fabulum, like Mac has over there. What do you mean you don't serve my kind here?
You encounter a problem. You say "I know, I'll use floating-point numbers!" Now, you have 1.99999999997 problems.
martyb's favorite
Guy walks into a bar. Orders a ☕.
♫ Code-Monkey think maybe manager wanna write god damned login page himself ♫
