from the overly-prudish-views dept.
An obligatory moment of bad press for Facebook and its censorship team comes to us from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Facebook says it made a mistake in disabling the accounts of an artist who posted images of tattoos that she created for breast cancer survivors following reconstruction. "A member of our team accidentally removed something you posted on Facebook. This was a mistake, and we sincerely apologize for they error," the social media site said in a message to Kerry Soraci. "We've since restored the content, and you should now be able to see it."
The note came after a story about Soraci's accounts was posted on stltoday.com Thursday afternoon, which launched other media inquiries into why Facebook took the action it did. "It is really annoying that we have to go through the media to get them to respond!" Sorachi told the Post-Dispatch Friday morning.
Facebook had disabled Soarci's page, Tattoos by Kerry Soraci, on Dec. 30, saying it did not meet the social media site's "community standards." "Your account has been disabled for not following the Facebook Community Standards, and we won't be able to reactivate it," Facebook's Steven Parker wrote in a response to Soraci. "We disable accounts that solicit others or feature content that is sexually suggestive/contains nudity."