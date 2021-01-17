17/01/21/1521237 story
[Ed Note: I watched the videos, and read the reviews on Steam. All of the reviews were good. The game requires no skill. It is exactly what it looks like. You fart on people to clear the room.]
posted by cmn32480 on Sunday January 22, @06:17AM
from the fart-jokes-never-get-old dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
The aim of the game in 'CropDuster Supreme' [Steam] is to fart on people, now you may think this sounds terrible — but it's actually quite amusing! I know, I'm shocked too.
Usually, a game like this, I would probably blast by saying it's terrible and it doesn't deserve to be sold on Steam. Something like that anyway, but wow, this game is actually quite funny (and it costs less than £1).
Source: https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/farting-on-everyone-in-cropduster-supreme-now-available-on-linux-its-actually-hilarious.8922
it has come to this (Score:2)
This is what free software is for? A low class, offensive game of no redeeming value whatsoever? And they brag, brag, mind you, that it is available on Linux!
Um, how much is it in dollars?
