Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

Farting on Everyone in 'CropDuster Supreme' Now Available on Linux

posted by cmn32480 on Sunday January 22, @06:17AM   Printer-friendly
from the fart-jokes-never-get-old dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

The aim of the game in 'CropDuster Supreme' [Steam] is to fart on people, now you may think this sounds terrible — but it's actually quite amusing! I know, I'm shocked too.

Usually, a game like this, I would probably blast by saying it's terrible and it doesn't deserve to be sold on Steam. Something like that anyway, but wow, this game is actually quite funny (and it costs less than £1).

Source: https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/farting-on-everyone-in-cropduster-supreme-now-available-on-linux-its-actually-hilarious.8922

[Ed Note: I watched the videos, and read the reviews on Steam. All of the reviews were good. The game requires no skill. It is exactly what it looks like. You fart on people to clear the room.]

Original Submission


«  Baby Girl Born in Ukraine Using Three-Parent Pronuclear Transfer Technique
Farting on Everyone in 'CropDuster Supreme' Now Available on Linux | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.