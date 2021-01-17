Stories
Public Can Vote on Juno Spacecraft's Jupiter Imaging Targets

posted by cmn32480 on Saturday January 21, @04:25PM
takyon writes:

http://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?release=2017-012

Where should NASA's Juno spacecraft aim its camera during its next close pass of Jupiter on Feb. 2? You can now play a part in the decision. For the first time, members of the public can vote to participate in selecting all pictures to be taken of Jupiter during a Juno flyby. Voting begins Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST) and concludes on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. PST (noon EST).

[...] NASA's JunoCam website can be visited at: https://www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam

The voting page for this flyby is available at: https://www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam/voting/

[...] There will be a new voting page for each upcoming flyby of the mission. On each of the pages, several points of interest will be highlighted that are known to come within the JunoCam field of view during the next close approach. Each participant will get a limited number of votes per orbit to devote to the points of interest he or she wants imaged. After the flyby is complete, the raw images will be posted to the JunoCam website, where the public can perform its own processing.

