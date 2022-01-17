17/01/22/0631207 story
from the @potus:-dow-going-to-hit-20k-today dept.
London-based fintech firm Trading.co.uk is launching an app that will generate trading alerts for shares based on Donald Trump social media comments. Watching the U.S. President-elect's personal Twitter feed has become a regular pastime for the fund managers and traders.
Trump knocked several billion off the value of pharmaceutical stocks a week ago by saying they were "getting away with murder" with their prices. Comments earlier this week on China moved the dollar and a pair of December tweets sent the share prices of Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and Boeing (BA.N) spiraling lower.
