Tech Firm Creates Trump Monitor for Stock Markets

posted by n1 on Sunday January 22, @08:46PM   Printer-friendly
from the @potus:-dow-going-to-hit-20k-today dept.
randomerr writes:

London-based fintech firm Trading.co.uk is launching an app that will generate trading alerts for shares based on Donald Trump social media comments. Watching the U.S. President-elect's personal Twitter feed has become a regular pastime for the fund managers and traders.

Trump knocked several billion off the value of pharmaceutical stocks a week ago by saying they were "getting away with murder" with their prices. Comments earlier this week on China moved the dollar and a pair of December tweets sent the share prices of Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and Boeing (BA.N) spiraling lower.

  • agrument (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 22, @08:47PM (#457421)

    You want an argument about politics? Because that is how you get an argument about politics.

  • a real thing (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 22, @08:53PM (#457425)

    So now there is an app it must be a real thing? I'm too old to follow all the trends these days, can someone confirm that to be "cool" you need an app now?