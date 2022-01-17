In 2013, Ladar Levison, founder of the encrypted email service Lavabit, took the defiant step of shutting down the company's service rather than comply with a federal law enforcement request that could compromise its customers' communications. The FBI had sought access to the email account of one of Lavabit's most prominent users — Edward Snowden. [...] Rather than undermine the trust and privacy of his users, Levison ended the company's email service entirely, preventing the feds from getting access to emails stored on his servers. But the company's users lost access to their accounts as well.

[...] On Friday, he's relaunching Lavabit with a new architecture that fixes the SSL problem and includes other privacy-enhancing features as well, such as one that obscures the metadata on emails to prevent government agencies like the NSA and FBI from being able to find out with whom Lavabit users communicate. He's also announcing plans to roll out end-to-end encryption later this year, which would give users an even more secure way to send email. The new service addresses what has become a major fault line between tech companies and the government: the ability to demand backdoor access to customer data.