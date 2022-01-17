from the No-More-'Beall's-List' dept.
A list of low-quality science journals has been taken down without an apparent explanation:
A popular blog that lists "potential, possible, or probable predatory" publishers and journals has disappeared, but it is not clear why. The blog—started in 2010 by librarian Jeffrey Beall of the University of Colorado in Denver (CU Denver)—now states: "This service is no longer is available." Beall declined to comment. But a CU Denver spokesperson told ScienceInsider that Beall made a "personal decision" to take down his list of low-quality journals that charge authors a fee to publish, often with little or no review or editing. The spokesperson says the blog was not hacked, nor was it taken down as a result of legal threats, and Beall will remain on the school's faculty. The spokesperson could not confirm whether the blog's removal is permanent.
[...] Some are circulating a cached version of Beall's list on Twitter. Others speculated on social media that the shutdown may have something to do with the transfer of its lists to the company Cabell's International in Beaumont, Texas. But the firm has publicly said it is in "no way involved" with the blog's closure. Nevertheless, Cabell's noted that it has been developing its own blacklist, working with Beall as a consultant, since 2015, and plans to launch it later this year.
An executive at Cabell's later said that Beall shut down the blog due to "threats and politics". Here's some more analysis of the predatory publisher problem.
"Without an apparent explanation:" (Score:3, Insightful)
I don't think we have to think about this too hard before we come up with an explanation: either he was threatened with or actually was sued b the owner of one (or possibly, many) of the journals on the list.
Reply to This
opening up the libel laws (Score:0)
The president has said "I’m going to open up our libel laws so when they write purposely negative and horrible and false articles we can sue them and win lots of money."
When he does that, will publishers be able to sue for libel more easily too?
Reply to This
archived copy (Score:2)
https://web.archive.org/web/20161202192038/https://scholarlyoa.com/individual-journals/ [archive.org]
Reply to This