On September 22, 2016, this site was forced offline for nearly four days after it was hit with "Mirai," a malware strain that enslaves poorly secured Internet of Things (IoT) devices like wireless routers and security cameras into a botnet for use in large cyberattacks. Roughly a week after that assault, the individual(s) who launched that attack — using the name "Anna-Senpai" — released the source code for Mirai, spawning dozens of copycat attack armies online.

After months of digging, KrebsOnSecurity is now confident to have uncovered Anna-Senpai's real-life identity, and the identity of at least one co-conspirator who helped to write and modify the malware.