Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

Who is Anna-Senpai, the Mirai Worm Author?

posted by charon on Monday January 23, @05:57AM   Printer-friendly
from the no-one-pisses-off-Brian-Krebs dept.
Security

Fnord666 writes:

It looks like Brian Krebs has been doing some digging trying to find out who authored the Mirai Worm that was used to force his site offline for a few days last year. The malware author goes by the handle Anna-Senpai, and Mr. Krebs believes he has unearthed his/her true identity:

On September 22, 2016, this site was forced offline for nearly four days after it was hit with "Mirai," a malware strain that enslaves poorly secured Internet of Things (IoT) devices like wireless routers and security cameras into a botnet for use in large cyberattacks. Roughly a week after that assault, the individual(s) who launched that attack — using the name "Anna-Senpai" — released the source code for Mirai, spawning dozens of copycat attack armies online.

After months of digging, KrebsOnSecurity is now confident to have uncovered Anna-Senpai's real-life identity, and the identity of at least one co-conspirator who helped to write and modify the malware.

The article is a good read and covers a lot of interesting ground within the botnet community.

Original Submission


«  U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Drops Tissue Research Restrictions
Who is Anna-Senpai, the Mirai Worm Author? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.