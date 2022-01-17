from the no-one-pisses-off-Brian-Krebs dept.
It looks like Brian Krebs has been doing some digging trying to find out who authored the Mirai Worm that was used to force his site offline for a few days last year. The malware author goes by the handle Anna-Senpai, and Mr. Krebs believes he has unearthed his/her true identity:
On September 22, 2016, this site was forced offline for nearly four days after it was hit with "Mirai," a malware strain that enslaves poorly secured Internet of Things (IoT) devices like wireless routers and security cameras into a botnet for use in large cyberattacks. Roughly a week after that assault, the individual(s) who launched that attack — using the name "Anna-Senpai" — released the source code for Mirai, spawning dozens of copycat attack armies online.
After months of digging, KrebsOnSecurity is now confident to have uncovered Anna-Senpai's real-life identity, and the identity of at least one co-conspirator who helped to write and modify the malware.
The article is a good read and covers a lot of interesting ground within the botnet community.
long but fun read (Score:2)
Krebs really goes down the rabbit hole in this one. Who would have thought that Minecraft would be the motivation for such big DDoSes?
