Russian state-funded media company RT (previously Russia Today) was temporarily banned from posting content to Facebook — a move that would have prevented the organization form posting articles, photos or video to the social network until Saturday, the day after Trump's inauguration. However, Facebook says now that it has lifted the ban, and will look into the reasons behind the block.

"All the features for this page owner have now been restored. We are looking into the reasons behind the temporary block," a Facebook spokesperson said.

Separately, RT claimed that it had been blocked by Dataminr, which provides analytics on top of the firehose of Tweets on Twitter to parse and alert its customers about when things happen. It's used by media and other organizations to track Tweets for news and other large events.

The Facebook ban would have allowed RT to post text updates to Facebook, but not other media content.

According to a post on RT's website, the ban would have lasted until Saturday, 2:55 PM EST. The reason for the block is being attributed to an illegal live-stream of President Obama's final press conference Wednesday. But RT denies this, saying they were running an AP stream of the event instead.