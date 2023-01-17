from the flush-that-cash-instead dept.
Gareth Everard has an interesting article on TechCrunch discussing what he believes crowdfunding will look like in the near future.
The golden age of irrational exuberance on Kickstarter has ended — Pebble is shutting down, marking the fall of crowdfunding's white knight after a string of other high-profile closures and failures.
Originally positioned as a medium for (especially arts-related) projects to garner modest seed funding from a diverse group of supporters, crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo have obviously evolved since their respective launches in 2009 and 2008. Yes, crowdfunding has produced some inspiring success stories that have grown into innovative businesses, like Peak Design and Flow Hive.
However, it also has facilitated the transfer of significant sums of money to teams that ultimately proved themselves to be incompetent, leaving backers with nothing. Recent headlines have been chock full of projects that have declared bankruptcy or otherwise betrayed their early backers, exposing cases where founders' and companies' egos have simply overtaken their ability to reason, plan and communicate logically or truthfully.
Have the high profile failures doomed crowdfunding?
Publish not manufacture (Score:2)
Quite frankly, there’s no excuse for receiving an interest-free advance payment of X million dollars to manufacture
All my funded kickstarters have turned out well, they've all been established or semi-established game publishers who are operating on a pre-order zero interest cash basis. So some small publisher of grognard games or maybe RPG supplements has been selling since the 80s and he's tired of fronting the printing costs for product number 100 so he kickstarters a pre-order drive and three months later a ship arrives from China and I get my cool new game or RPG book or whatever.
It doesn't fit the marketing concept of "kick starting a company" but competition is pushing all small game and small RPG publishers into the kickstarter model for financial reasons. Its hard to argue that you should front $125K to some Chinese printing company for most of a year when you could front kickstarter money instead and instead of interest siphoning off profits you have kickstarter fees siphoning off somewhat less, hopefully.
Reply to This
Funding startups is risky... (Score:3, Insightful)
Most startups fail. This is true whether you fund them traditionally or online. Why is anyone surprised?
That is all.
Reply to This
Good, now maybe the hype machine will tone it down (Score:1)
I've always been amazed at the campaigns that are funded. I look at them and say to myself "There's no way in hell that bunch of guys are going to pull that off". But the money goes to the one who can best hype their products and recklessly abandon any sense of reality all in the name of disruption apparently. I would like to think that less exciting but nonetheless worthy projects would get funded now, but I don't think that's what will actually happen. Character is destiny, and I think instead there will just be more hype in a different form, maybe a new crowdfunding method or maybe not, but hyperbole will remain the norm.
Reply to This
I treat Kickstarter like busking (Score:2)
It's a matter of expectations: It's not a pre-order, it's artistic patronage. I have backed dozens of things, all new projects from a source I was already familiar with; new board games from publishers and/or designers I already like; new DVDs from musical and entertainment groups I had heard (at least online). All creative works where the funding (the "interest free loan") was for physical publication. All of them finished but one (which offered a refund, and for the amount I told them to forget it). Some of them were ridiculously later than original projections, but in most cases they made regular updates on progress (a famous one, Ogre from Steve Jackson Games, actually hired an additional staffer to manage the project and the online communication).
Reply to This
you only need one example of failure (Score:0)
and that's Star Citizen, never has there been such a massive fuckup on all fronts like there has been with that "game". honestly the whole debacle has killed my willingness to ever partake in crowdfunding again. I'll still remember it decades from now.
hopefully by that time they can figure out a way to erase memories.
Reply to This