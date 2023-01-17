Cats on the internet are over. Done. "Cheezburgers" are off the menu. Play yourself out, Keyboard Cat.

While in years past we've perhaps welcomed the charming cynicism of the likes of Grumpy Cat, it seems people of the internet are now, in stranger times, longing instead for the unconditional and unwavering love of dogs - and I [the BBC's Dave Lee] have the highly subjective data to prove it.

[...] Socialbakers is a company that monitors social media for trends and stats relating to things that are most popular. I got in touch with them about this, and within hours they came back to me with the goods.

For starters, the runaway champion of most popular animal on Facebook is a dog named Boo. He's got more than 17.5m likes, more than double that of his closest competitor, Grumpy Cat.

In third place, Nyan Cat - who isn't even a real cat, for crying out loud.

On Instagram, fine, I'll admit, the top celebrity is a cat. But 2nd, 3rd and 4th place? All dogs. All good dogs.

When it comes to searches on Google, dogs .

But more significant was the historic moment on 3 January 2016, when, for the first time, the term "cute dogs" overtook "funny cats" in global searches.

[...] You could say there's plenty of data out there to suggest that I'm wrong, and that cats are still very much in control. And you'd be right - I found plenty evidence which completely disproves the theory I've outlined here, but I've left it out as I don't care.

There was one piece from Gizmodo in 2015 that suggested there were scientific reasons to why cat memes were more popular online - but to that I say WRONG. Fake meows.