Since drivers own their vehicles, the most valuable resource that rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft own might be the data that each ride generates. This information feeds algorithms that pair drivers with riders and also price rides to match supply and demand. The business model built around this data has led to multibillion-dollar valuations for Uber and Lyft. Given the value of this data, Uber was reluctant to make this data publically available until now. Uber has an interest in improving transportation infrastructure where it operates. The data sharing may also assuage city regulators who have demanded data in exchange for permitting Uber to operate.

[...] Reaping the full benefits of the internet of things will require novel agreements between the private sector companies that collect data and public sector agencies that can use it [to] shape policy. However, this data sharing must also include the customer. Publishing aggregate data on a website for everyone to see is one way to ensure that customers know exactly how their data is being used in a public sector context. There are certainly some privacy concerns with making this data public, but as long as steps are taken to remove any identifying information, personal data can serve the public interest. Furthermore, relieving traffic congestion is only the beginning of using sensor data to solve policy issues. While more data cannot solve every problem, greater availability can lead to more precise policy solutions.