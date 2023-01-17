Beijing has launched a 14-month nationwide campaign to crack down on unauthorised internet connections, including virtual private networks (VPN) services – a technology that allows users to bypass the country's infamous Great Firewall. A notice released by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Sunday said that all special cable and VPN services on the mainland needed to obtain prior government approval – a move making most VPN service providers in the country of 730 million internet users illegal. The "clean up" of the nation's internet connections would start immediately and run until March 31, 2018, the notice said.