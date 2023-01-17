The amendment would make "moderate" violence within families an administrative rather than criminal offence, punishable by a fine rather than a jail sentence. [...] The law was drafted by Yelena Mizulina, an ultra-conservative MP who was also behind the controversial Russian law banning "gay propaganda". She told parliament that "in Russian traditional families, the relationship between parents and their children is built on authority and power". She said it was ridiculous that people could be branded criminals "for a slap".

The Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, is due to hear the bill in a second reading next week, after passing it on the first reading by 386 votes to one. It needs to pass three readings in the Duma before it is moved to parliament's upper house, and then requires the signature of the president, Vladimir Putin.

[...] The amendment would decriminalise any violence that does not cause serious medical harm, which is defined as requiring hospital treatment. Beatings that leave bruises, scratches or bleeding but do not leave lasting negative health effects such as broken bones or concussion will no longer be criminal. If there is a second beating within a year, however, the case can be made a criminal one.