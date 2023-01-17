from the next-time-it-will-be-a-light-sabre dept.
The U.S. Army will likely replace its standard-issue sidearm with a Sig Sauer P320 pistol (with undisclosed modifications):
After a long and much-criticized search, the US Army has chosen Sig Sauer to produce its next generation of handgun, eventually replacing the current standard issue sidearm, the Beretta M9 pistol. "Following a thorough operational test, fielding of the modular handgun is expected to begin in 2017," the Army said in a statement announcing the decision Thursday.
The M9's three decades of service since 1985 has occasionally made it the subject of derision among members of the armed forces. "The joke that we had in the military was that sometimes the most effective use of an M9 is to simply throw it at your adversary," Sen. Joni Ernst, a former officer in the Iowa Army National Guard, said last week during the confirmation hearings for Ret. Marine Gen. James Mattis to be secretary of defense. [...] "The Army's effort to buy a new handgun has already taken 10 years and produced nothing but a more than 350-page requirements document micromanaging extremely small unimportant details," Senate Armed Services committee chairman John McCain wrote in a 2015 report on the program's problems.
The Army awarded Sig Sauer Inc. with a $580,217,000 contract. Also at Washington Post, Popular Mechanics, and RT.
More about the Modular Handgun System.
Sig Sauer Inc (Score:0)
Is headquartered in Germany. What happened to "made in USA"?
It's about time (Score:2)
I thought this process would never get finished. I was beginning to think that the plan was to drag their feet long enough for the project to just get cancelled, or else keep doing trials until it's time to retire the personnel involved.
On top of that, I never thought they'd go for a frame with no external safety!
I never much liked the M9, although reliability was never my problem with it:
* too heavy
* not adjustable for grip fit
* DA/SA change between first and second rounds
* I'm not a fan of external safeties
It looks like the P320 isn't a horrible pick, and the option to swap out .45 barrels on the same frame is intriguing. No suppressor lug on the base P320, either, so it'll be a "variant of" kind of arrangement.
Best of luck on implementation! Picking the candidate is easy, now comes the hard part of actually getting them purchased to specification and distributed...
Re:Hurrah! (Score:0)
Whatever you gotta tell yourself, I guess.
