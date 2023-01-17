17/01/23/1450203 story
posted by janrinok on Tuesday January 24, @12:25AM
The Free Software Foundation has published a new High Priority Projects list, the document it uses to highlight "a relatively small number of projects of great strategic importance to the goal of freedom for all computer users."
By publishing the list, the Foundation hopes to guide volunteers towards what it feels are the most impactful projects as the organisation pursues its goal to encourage development and use of free software that users can "run, copy, distribute, study, change and improve".
This year's list adds the following projects, presented in the no-particular-order chosen by the Foundation:
- Free phone operating system – probably the Replicant Android distribution, in order to bring free software to today's most common personal computing device
- Free personal assistant – A free Siri/Cortana/Alexa clone, perhaps based on Lucida or Mycroft (which last week emerged as a disk image for the Raspberry Pi)
- Decentralization, federation, and personal clouds – an attempt to federate web services so that users can see their data from multiple services in one place. Imagine one photo library spanning all the stuff you have in Facebook, Google and that old Flickr account and you'll get the idea
- Encourage contribution by people underrepresented in the community – Probably through the Outreachy project
- Accessibility and internationalization – So that everyone can use free software
- Free software adoption by governments – both as user and through code-sharing efforts like code.gov
- Free drivers, firmware, and hardware designs – The foundation wants "manufacturers to publish designs for hardware under free licenses" but will settle for the release of "key technical specifications sufficient to write free drivers for their hardware." If they won't cooperate at all, then we'll have to reverse engineer the needed support."
[Continues...]
A few projects also dropped off the list, namely:
- Gnash, the free software Flash player
- Free software video editing software
- Free Google Earth replacement
- Free software replacement for Oracle Forms
- Automatic transcription
- Free software replacement for Bittorrent Sync
- GNU Octave, free software Matlab replacement
- Replacement for OpenDWG libraries
- Reversible debugging in GDB
- Free software drivers for network routers
Free Software Foundation Says We Need a Free Phone OS | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
Maemo? (Score:0)
https://wiki.maemo.org/Fremantle_closed_packages [maemo.org]
Maemo/freemantle isn't too far off... if you have ancient hardware to run it.. :(
Reply to This
good luck... (Score:0)
Free drivers, firmware, and hardware designs
Good luck getting qcom, bcom, and marvel doing that. All three are perfectly capable of doing it. None will. FRAND is not our friend.
Reply to This
The problem is HARDWARE, not software. (Score:0)
Even the most open mobile platforms are still steaming piles of binary blobs.
Were there a mobile platform that is actually amenable to tinkering, then hackers would have already cobbled together a libre operating system for it! Alas, not only have such platforms become less hackable over the years, but so too have the "traditional" PCs.
The libre software movement was at its zenith in 2007, and then the iPhone appeared; the movement has been suffocating ever since, drowned in the drivel of script kiddies looking to make a buck in the walled gardens of the hardware industry's overlords—an entire generation of developers has been cultivated not to care about their own freedoms.
Reply to This