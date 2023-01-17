As a software engineer and long time LastPass user, I've always been an advocate of password managers. With data breaches becoming more and more common these days, it's critical that we take steps to protect ourselves online. However, over the past year LastPass has made some decisions that have made me question their motives and ultimately has recently caused them to lose my business.

Last year LastPass introduced a new redesign of their vault in which they added nice pretty logos of all the sites in your vault.

This got me wondering, if LastPass is encrypting all of my data before it goes to their servers (like they claim) how are they able to show these logos to me when rendering the vault webpage? I turned to my browser's developer tools to find out.