If you're in South Korea, you now need to verify your age via cell phone to watch this Nomy video that's essentially anti-drugs, or this classic Wu Tang Clang video. It's an embarrassment. If you can click these links and watch the videos without any problem, congratulations, you're not in South Korea. [Editor's Note: This is not an accurate statement. It seems that the 'censorship' for the Nomy Video, accessed by the first link, is imposed by YouTube requiring that you log in to prove your age, the same requirement exists Europe too.]

It's hard to know who's to blame for this. The South Korean government has been championing a clampdown on access to explicit materials such as online porn (via proxy through civic groups), but at the same time, it's hard to think that these same prudes have actually spent much time listening to American hip-hop or Swedish rock. More likely, Youtube (and by extension, Google) are now suggesting that perhaps certain songs are best heard by people over 18, and whatever switch got flipped there meant that if you're in Korea, you've now got to to prove you're old enough to hear such dangerous material.

This is the page you're sent to in order to verify your age for the Nomy video, although the TLD ageverification.google.co.kr doesn't take you anywhere. Entering false information to circumvent this requirement leads to an error message saying "Your phone information is mismatched." which suggests that Google is working with South Korean telecom companies to facilitate the censorship."

[Editor's Further Comment: I have had to severely edit this submission because the original distorted or misquoted some of the source material. However, there is a story here - the video and songs are not particularly offensive in the west and perhaps YouTube's community guidelines are rather more strict than I would have expected. Nevertheless, the South Korean government is free to impose whatever restrictions it wishes upon its own citizens and there are numerous examples of something being entirely acceptable in one country being unacceptable or even illegal in another. Some that spring to mind include Charlie Hebdo cartoons, wishing to follow a religion other than the Muslim faith in some Middle Eastern countries, or watching videos of scantily clad young schoolgirls from Japan.]