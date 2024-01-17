Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

US Official Confirms Trident Missile Failure

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday January 24, @08:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the failure-to-launch dept.
News Hardware

"exec" writes:

A missile test involving Britain's Trident nuclear deterrent system ended in failure off the coast of Florida last year, a US defense official with direct knowledge of the incident told CNN on Monday.

The official told CNN that the incident, which happened last June in an the area off the Florida coast used by the US and the UK for missile tests, did not in involve a nuclear warhead.

Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported that the missile veered towards the US coast, but the US official told CNN that this trajectory was part of an automatic self-destruct sequence. The official said the missile diverted into the ocean -- an automatic procedure when missile electronics detect an anomaly.

A month after the test, the UK parliament approved the renewal of Trident at a cost of £40 billion. Unaware of the failure, members of the House of Commons voted by 472 votes to 117 in favor of renewal.

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Theresa May was asked four times during an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr Show whether she knew of the missile failure before the vote. May refused to answer.

Source:

http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/23/europe/trident-missile-failure-theresa-may/index.html

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


«  South Korean Culture Ministry Admits Existence of Artist Blacklist Linked to Presidential Scandal
US Official Confirms Trident Missile Failure | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • UKPM (Score:2)

    by n1 (993) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 24, @08:33AM (#458007) Journal

    The Prime Minister refused to say whether she knew about the nuclear weapon’s malfunction before declaring that she would be willing to authorise a strike that would kill 100,000 people and before allowing MPs to vote on its renewal [independent.co.uk]

    Marr pointedly asked: “When you made that first speech in July in the House of Commons about our Trident nuclear defence, did you know that misfire had happened?” May responded: “Well, I have absolute faith in our Trident missiles. When I made that speech in the House of Commons, what we were talking about was whether or not we should renew our Trident missiles…” I just hope those Americans living on the east coast had as much faith as the vicar’s daughter, as a nuclear weapon misfired in their direction.

    Undeterred, he again asked: “Did you know that it had happened?” In an attempt to take cover from the question, she mumbled about defending our country and pulled out Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn to use as a human shield: “I think we should play our role within Nato and have an independent nuclear deterrent. Jeremy Corbyn thinks differently. Jeremy Corbyn thinks we shouldn’t defend our country.

    This time, Marr went in for the kill: “This is a very serious incident. Did you know about it?” Again, the Corbyn defensive system was raised and undefeated Marr batted him out of the way: “Prime Minister, did you know?” Weary, and a little defeated looking, May finally acknowledged the question – sort of: “There are tests that take place all the time, regularly, for our nuclear deterrent.” Finally, Marr conceded: “I'm not going to get an answer.”

    Emphasis added