from the making-a-better-'puter-booter dept.
Michael Larabel reports via Phoronix
Librecore is a new project aiming to be a new Coreboot downstream with a focus remaining on providing fully-free system firmware. Separately, Minifree/Libreboot has been accused (and admitted by Leah Rowe) to not paying a vendor for a completed contract.
Librecore was formed due to "[Libreboot lead developer Leah Rowe] alienating large portions of the community, plus the stagnant and hard to use libreboot firmware and build system." With Librecore, they are aiming to use industry-standard tools and build environments. Another different design decision is pursuing Petitboot as the payload for a more modern and useful interface over GRUB as a payload.
[An] email from [Timothy Pearson of Raptor Engineering, one of the developers involved with the formation of Librecore, says]
We strongly recommend that no person do any business with Minifree or its founder Leah Rowe, as they do not honor their legally binding contracts.
The author notes that Rowe sent him an email that attempts damage control while admitting that she gyped Pearson.
Soon to be running on 6 year old AMD hardware! (Score:0)
Please, for the love of $DEITY, get the libre movement some hardware developers! We need to escape the proprietary game entirely!
Reply to This