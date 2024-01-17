from the making-broken-vacuum-cleaners-suck-again dept.
If you've ever despaired of getting your vacuum cleaner fixed or thought that your broken lamp was a lost cause, there's hope. A worldwide movement is trying to reform our throwaway approach to possessions.
The movement's foundation is the Repair Cafe, a local meeting place that brings together people with broken items and repair coaches, or volunteers, with the expertise to fix them.
[...] "One of the things that makes it challenging and interesting is that we don't know what people are going to bring," Ray Pfau, an organizer of a Repair Cafe in Bolton, Mass., said in an email.
Lamps top the list of items brought in to be repaired, followed by vacuum cleaners, Mr. Wackman said. The types of repairs offered vary by location and reflect the particular talent in a community, he said.
New Paltz [in upstate New York] has a repair person with a national reputation as a doll expert. It also has a "Listening Corner" with a psychiatric nurse "because being listened to is a 'reparative act,' " he said.
The cafes invite people to bring their "beloved but broken" possessions to the gatherings, which are hosted in church basements, libraries, town halls and senior centers. The cafes make no guarantees that items will be fixed.
"All we can guarantee is that you will have an interesting time," Mr. Wackman said.
The gatherings tend to draw professionals, retirees and hobbyists who volunteer as repair coaches.
None in my area but I would be tempted to show up and help. I like to fix things and have a decent success rate, just coaxed some more life out of our ~30 year old garage door opener.
Though I agree with the concept, actually the amount of things that can be effectively repaired is shrinking quickly.
I'm sure vacuums are okay for little breakages and things, but once the motor goes, or an odd-shaped bit of plastic, then you're throwing it away.
I'm sure you can repair some things like toasters and stuff but generally the cost of liability if you get it wrong is prohibitive - in the UK, most charity shops don't even offer donated electrical products (even if working) due to electrical safety regulations on sales. Unless they can afford a PAT test on an appliance, they won't sell it on, and in a charity shop it probably costs more than the item's worth to get it tested.
And despite being a tinkerer, a repairer, a wirer, there are so many items in my house that I just can't approach, that I often sigh and just buy another. Even when you can get the parts, or an identical replacement, the hassle involved often isn't worth it.
And as stuff gets more and more technological, it gets worse and worse. I can't even look at my washing machine, it's far too complex. The dishwasher I could change bits inside but wouldn't be able to do anything if a pump stopped or the program didn't work. Even lamps - which were traditionally a hard-wired bulb - are now touch-sensitive, dimmable, LED-compatible, etc. so have electronics that blow and you can't replace.
It used to be the same with cars - everything was replaceable, bodgeable, etc. Now it's just a case of buying a whole new module or nothing.
And "broken" items don't break in the ways you might expect. Plastics are my biggest nightmare. If the plastics on your toaster goes, you're stuffed, or potentially using it unsafely. There's no proper way to repair it. Same for everything - every laptop I've ever had die has died because of broken hinges and plastics destroying themselves. I have a stock of old laptop screens which still function find if you plug them into the accompanying laptop board, but they aren't compatible with others, and you can't fabricate or source the plastics to make them a whole item again.
Though I applaud the initiative, as well as the community spirit of such a venture, there's not much you can do nowadays. And the kind of thing that can be done, any passing guy who's "handy" can do for you. Everyone I know has someone like that already.
I work in a school and I've repaired the children's spectacles when they break them. But only if they break in a fortunate way (i.e. losing a screw we can replace, or metal frames we can bend back into shape). It's the same kind of thing.
The amount of things that I take one look at and just say to people "get a new one" is getting more each day.
