17/01/24/0317205 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday January 24, @03:49PM
from the contains-no-artificial-organas dept.
from the contains-no-artificial-organas dept.
Disney has issued a statement regarding the rumors of CGI (Computer-Generated Imagery) being used to continue Carrie Fisher's roles in any upcoming movies:
We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.
Of course that would be after they already recreated her as young Princess Leia in Rogue One. I'm kinda torn because I found nothing funnier than her CGI face in that movie. Moff Tarkin was done quite well, but Leia looked like she had several strong psychedelic edibles and a glorious bowel movement just 2 minutes before.
Assuming that they could do it better, who is for recreating our favorite characters with CGI?
Disney to Stop Using CGI for Carrie Fisher, aka Princess Leia Organa | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
Stop this (Score:0)
Dead actors are dead, period.
Reply to This
Don't recreate with CGI (Score:2)
Please do not recreate deceased actors using CGI. This is disrespectful.
Instead, do it using an "uncanny valley" sort of robot that reproduces the actor's motor performances to give the new performance in a new film project. That would be much less respectful, and thus more in the way Disney way of doing it.
Reply to This
Young Carrie Fisher (Score:2)
but Leia looked like she had several strong psychedelic edibles
So she looked like a young Carrie Fisher then. Mission Accomplished!
Reply to This