A new study provides some of the first links between relatively common mutations in the blood cells of elderly humans and atherosclerosis.
Though cardiovascular disease, which is characterized in part by atherosclerosis, or plaque build-up, is a leading cause of death in the elderly, almost 60 percent of elderly patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (CVD) exhibit no conventional risk factors, or just one. This and other data suggest that age-dependent risk factors that haven't yet been identified may contribute to CVD.
[...] In this study, researchers at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) investigated whether there is a direct relationship between such [somatic DNA] mutations and atherosclerosis. They generated an experimental model to investigate how one of the genes commonly mutated in blood cells of elderly humans, TET2, affects plaque development. Plaque formation accelerated in the models transplanted with Tet2-deficient bone marrow cells, likely through increasing macrophage-driven inflammation in the artery wall. The results strengthen support for the hypothesis that hematopoietic mutations play a causal role in atherosclerosis.
Clonal hematopoiesis associated with Tet2 deficiency accelerates atherosclerosis development in mice. Science, 2017; eaag1381 DOI: 10.1126/science.aag1381
Inflammation (Score:2)
Fascinating...the role of inflammation and chronic stress/environmental insult is becoming larger and larger as our knowledge of the human body increases.
Do you think this is why baby aspirin therapy has therepeutic effects beyond what people would expect? I know it tends to donate its acetyl groups to fibrin, changing the structure of blood clots for the better, in addition to its anti-platelet effects. It also, IIRC, changes the output of COX-2 from pro- to anti-inflammatory.
Given the widespread Mg and K deficiencies in the American diet, the mismatch of omega-3 to omega-6 acids, and the constant stress and unhealthy environment, it may be that simple anti-inflammatory preventive care is what most of us need. I know for damn sure I feel loads better on about 200-300% of the RDA of magnesium as the citrate, combined with large doses of B-complex and a daily D3.
