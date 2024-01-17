Google has announced its partnership with Raspberry Pi to develop a range of smart tools that will made available in 2017. The company plans to bring its artificial intelligence, machine learning and all its other developer tools to the small computer. In a blog post, Raspberry Pi said: "The tech titan has exciting plans for the maker community... Google's range of AI and machine learning technology could enable makers to build even more powerful projects."

[...] Both Google and Raspberry Pi are yet to reveal any specific use cases or applications that have been developed ahead of the partnership. Although they have revealed that they will be particularly focusing on AI and machine learning, and as both companies have IoT products it is likely that this will be a key field of interest.