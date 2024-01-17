from the fruit-ninja-awaits dept.
Just three ChromeOS-based devices currently support Android apps: the Asus Chromebook Flip, Acer Chromebook R11 / C738T, and Google Chromebook Pixel (2015). Soon, that list will jump to at least 61 devices:
Google said in May 2016 that select Chromebooks--laptops built entirely around its Chrome browser--would support apps originally made for Android devices. Now the company has updated the list of devices gaining access to the Google Play marketplace to include every Chromebook debuting in 2017.
[...] [That] paltry list of three devices will expand to include 61 products from Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and other manufacturers. Some of the products are expected to debut in 2017; others have already been released and will receive updates with Play Store compatibility. The flood gates have opened: Google said "all Chromebooks launching in 2017 and after" will be able to run Android apps. The platform has finally gone beyond the browser.