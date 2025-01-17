from the trump-proof dept.
The World Socialist Web Site reports
Under the previous policy, Cubans who made it to dry land in US territory were permitted to enter the country and take advantage of the 1966 Cuban Adjustment Act, which allowed Cubans to claim permanent US residency after one year in the country. Cubans who were interdicted at sea by the US Coast Guard, on the other hand, were returned to Cuba.
[...] On January 12, President Barack Obama announced that, effective immediately, the US government would end the so-called "Wet Foot, Dry Foot" policy, as well as the Cuban Medical Professional Parole Program. In a joint statement detailing the changes in migration policy, the Cuban government agreed to accept Cuban nationals deported or returned by the US.
Through these programs, Cubans were extended preferential immigration status and a continued incentive to leave the country, which contributed to a "brain drain" of trained professionals and provided Washington and right-wing Cuban exiles the fodder for propaganda about state repression in Cuba fueling a constant stream of refugees.
Cuba has an abundance of well-trained medical personnel. Economist Dean Baker has pointed out that allowing the American Medical Association to construct artificial barriers to expanding USA's medical labor force is dumb and makes healthcare more expensive. (orig)
When you pull the actual numbers, this is politically spun fake news with no impact on the general population.
Cuba is a small country... in the half century since the revolution they've "only" sent 70K or so docs out into the 3rd world. Today according to my work buddy's OBGYN wife there are less than a million Dr in the USA, I checked google and found a figure of 855K doctors in the USA (WTF USA thats like 1 per 300 which seems high...)
Over the last half century only 1000 Cuban Dr have defected to the USA which is a drop in the bucket for us but does make us look like total dirtbags to the 3rd world, it doesn't help us much but it makes sure Algerians don't get medical care at all, for example.
That also brings up the fundamental problem that in the USA we spend all our money on cancer and heart treatments that mostly don't work but do cost a lot in the last few months of life, whereas in the 3rd world they just die, so the Cuban doctors are not trained in a manner useful to the USA medical system. If your cardiologist or boob job implantation technician costs too much, importing the worlds best ringworm treater from Cuba isn't going to help us, although it does make sure that some poor bastards in the 3rd world won't get any treatment at all.
Medical diplomacy in the 3rd world seems to work pretty well. They get lots of good press and everyone likes the Cubans except the Cubans in Florida. We've tried several alternatives such as financial destruction and endless bombing and drone strikes in the 3rd world and it doesn't get us nearly as many kudos as the Cubans get.
