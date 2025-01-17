17/01/25/0418219 story
posted by charon on Wednesday January 25, @10:03PM
from the can't-spell-windows-without-win dept.
The Wine team has announced that version 2.0 of the Windows compatibility layer has been released.
The main highlights are the support for Microsoft Office 2013, and the 64-bit support on macOS.
[...] This is the first release made on the new time-based, annual release schedule. This implies that some features that are being worked on but couldn't be finished in time have been deferred to the next development cycle. This includes in particular the Direct3D command stream, the full HID support, the Android graphics driver, and message-mode pipes.
Do any soylentils still rely on Wine for that one irreplaceable application?
Wine in the age of VM's (Score:2)
I realize it's more expensive than Wine's free-as-in-beer, but for my essential Windows apps I need for work, I use a Windows install on a VM. It's a lot less setup headache, less troubleshooting. I use Parallels myself, have used VMWare in the past. I know many people who use a similar approach.
There was a time when WINE was the best (only?) game in town for that one essential Windows app on a Linux box or Mac. But over the last 5 years, VM approaches like the one I used have become mostly painless as an end user product. If you need to run something in Windows, you can run it in "real" Windows.
I guess my question is who WINE is really for these days. Is it a matter of price? A matter of principle of not using Microsoft? Something elsE? What's the market niche WINE still occupies? I'm willing to believe there is one - I'm just seeing myself as someone who has issues I once needed WINE to solve, and now have what I consider better solutions. So I'm curious what the killer use case is nowadays.
