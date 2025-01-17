The main highlights are the support for Microsoft Office 2013, and the 64-bit support on macOS.

[...] This is the first release made on the new time-based, annual release schedule. This implies that some features that are being worked on but couldn't be finished in time have been deferred to the next development cycle. This includes in particular the Direct3D command stream, the full HID support, the Android graphics driver, and message-mode pipes.