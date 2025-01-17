If you want to cure all disease and educate everyone, you're going to need the government's help, even if you're as rich as Mark Zuckerberg. Today, he and his wife Priscilla's philanthropic vehicle the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announced it's hired away Uber's chief advisor and former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe to lead its policy and advocacy team. Plouffe will remain on Uber's board.

Plouffe could help convince legislators to back or at least pave the way for CZI's programs. These include creating personalized educations systems so children are taught in the format they learn best, and its recent $3 billion investment to fight disease by supporting research collaboration through its "Biohub." The money comes from Chan and Zuckerberg pledging to donate 99 percent of Mark's Facebook shares, worth $45 billion at the time, toward improving life on earth.

Hiring Plouffe could also fan speculation that Zuckerberg wants to take a direct role in government some day. Last year, he pushed Facebook board members to allow him to retain control of the company even if he takes a leave of absence to work in government.