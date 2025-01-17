A disabled man has won a Supreme Court case after a dispute with a woman with a buggy over wheelchair space on a bus.

[...] Wheelchair user Doug Paulley brought his case after he was refused entry to a FirstGroup bus in 2012, when a mother with a pushchair refused to move.

[...] The court said the company should consider further steps to persuade non-wheelchair users to move, without making it a legal duty to move them.

[...] However, the judgement fell short of making it a legal requirement for bus companies to compel non-wheelchair passengers to move from the space.