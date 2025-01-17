from the not-as-entertaining-as-godzilla-v-mothra dept.
A disabled man has won a Supreme Court case after a dispute with a woman with a buggy over wheelchair space on a bus.
[...] Wheelchair user Doug Paulley brought his case after he was refused entry to a FirstGroup bus in 2012, when a mother with a pushchair refused to move.
[...] The court said the company should consider further steps to persuade non-wheelchair users to move, without making it a legal duty to move them.
[...] However, the judgement fell short of making it a legal requirement for bus companies to compel non-wheelchair passengers to move from the space.
The case was triggered when Mr Paulley, from Wetherby, West Yorkshire, attempted to board a bus operated by FirstGroup which had a sign saying: "Please give up this space if needed for a wheelchair user."
Mr Paulley was left at the stop because a woman with a sleeping baby in a pushchair refused to move out of the designated area when asked by the bus driver. She said the buggy would not fold.
He had argued FirstGroup's "requesting, not requiring" policy was discriminatory.
