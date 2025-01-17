Local broadcasters, which it must be said were not all equally good, were gradually replaced with a traveling TV production facility. Luxurious VIP facilities rode in on the same 747 cargo planes, coupled with layers of security that kept the average fan well away from the cars and drivers, giving the sport an air of exclusivity. By 2005 the show was owned by a private equity group called CVC Capital Partners. Intricate—some might say murky—finances prevented CVC from its intended plan of floating F1 on a stock exchange, so instead it just sat there, reaping immense profits while doing little to invest in the business.

That period of chronic underinvestment is why so many have cheered the sale to Liberty. The sport might be in rude financial health, but many of the tracks and some of the teams are far from it. Huge sanctioning fees mean it's impossible to host an F1 race without state support (Monaco being the exception). Petrostates like Azerbaijan and Russia will pay $50 million a year to bring the circus to town. Meanwhile it falters in its traditional heartland of western Europe where the British Grand Prix loses money paying less than half that amount. There is no German race on the calendar for 2017, ludicrous considering the success of Mercedes and the concentration of German drivers in the sport. …

[...] Carey told the BBC that "the foundation of the sport is western Europe. We want to grow it. There's a negotiating dynamic that exists, but we want a healthy relationship with our promoters."

[...] Carey is appointing a former ESPN man to take control of the sport's marketing, something that it has lacked until now.

[...] Ross Brawn will be the sport's new technical director. He is the engineer who brought success to Ferrari, winning championships in a team bearing his own name above the door (Honda having quit right on the eve of success), and then with Mercedes, so he knows a thing or two about F1 cars.

[...] This year's F1 season is going to look quite different on track. The cars are wider, as are tires and wings. They'll have a lot more downforce and mechanical grip, so cornering speeds should be much greater.

Everyone expects faster lap times, but it's far less clear the changes will result in better racing. More grip means shorter braking distances, and most overtaking moves are made during braking. And higher cornering speeds are all well and good, but wakes play havoc with front wings, so there's little reason to believe that the cars will be exiting onto the straights any closer than before.