17/01/25/179226 story
posted by FatPhil on Thursday January 26, @11:46AM
from the all-the-world's-a-Cray dept.
from the all-the-world's-a-Cray dept.
Arch Linux is moving ahead with preparing to deprecate i686 (x86 32-bit) support in their distribution.
Due to declining usage of Arch Linux i686, they will be phasing out official support for the architecture. Next month's ISO spin will be the last for offering a 32-bit Arch Linux install. Following that will be a nine month deprecation period where i686 packages will still see updates.
Any Soylentils still making major use of 32-bit x86? And any of you using Arch Linux? Distrowatch still lists Arch Linux as a top 10 distribution.
Arch Linux Preparing To Deprecate i686 Support | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
No i686 support? (Score:2)
I don't know, I have mixed feelings.
Arch was always a "bleeding edge" OS. Essentially Gentoo for those who didn't want to bother compiling everything and didn't know how to use the Gentoo binary package system. So it does not surprise me that they would be the first do something like this. They figure their user base are the kind of people who run tricked out top end machines with the latest hardware.
However Arch may also be used when you want a small light distro on older hardware, or on embedded x86 systems. Something that takes minimal resources. People like that may be out of luck, but they can be catered to by some other OS which will still have i686 support.
From what I see, the embedded space is moving very much towards ARM, and the server/desktop has pretty much transitioned to 64bit, so that only leaves legacy/old hardware as needing 32-bit, which can be satisfied with other distros (or if it ever gets too hard, roll your own distro or use one of the BSDs).
So perhaps for Arch this is the right answer, not for me though as I still have a lot of 32bit machinery around doing useful stuff (Via EPIA boards for example, one of which runs Arch), but I accept that I am probably not their most common user, and it is probably not worth the community effort to keep an entire 32bit build chain and testing/patching/dev structure for a dying architecture.
Reply to This